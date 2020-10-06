The Health Care community is urging residents to get flu shots

Officials with United Regional Physician Group said now is more important than ever to get a flu shot.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local health care organizations are joining together this year to encourage everyone to get the flu shot. During the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a healthy immune system may help save lives.

“We’re asking everyone to continue doing their part in keeping our community healthy. Please get a flu shot and continue taking the same precautions you do for COVID: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands,” said Phyllis Cowling, President and CEO of United Regional Health Care System.

There are multiple locations at which you can safely get a flu shot, including your doctor’s office, pharmacies, the health department and various community events. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against the seasonal flu.

The flu can cause serious health problems at any age, but particularly at risk are pregnant women, young children, seniors age 65 and older, and those with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease. Getting a vaccination can help protect yourself, as well as your family, friends and our community.

“Children who are six months and older should get the flu shot. If your child has asthma, diabetes or other chronic illnesses, they would be most at risk of complications from the flu and have so much to gain from getting their flu vaccine,” said Dr. Lauren Hayley, pediatrician at Clinics of North Texas. “The same applies to children who have siblings younger than six months of age or who have chronic medical conditions.”

“COVID -19 will make this year’s flu season even more difficult. Therefore, it is more important than ever before to get a flu vaccine,” said Lou Kreidler, RN, Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District. “A flu vaccine not only helps protect yourself, but can also help protect those who are older, younger, or more vulnerable. We all need to do our part to ensure we are as healthy as possible this flu season. Please get vaccinated!”