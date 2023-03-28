COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — This year, you’ll have two opportunities to see the 98th annual “Prince of Peace” Easter Pageant at the Holy City in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge outside Lawton.

On Saturday, April 1, and April 8 at 8:30 p.m., people will come to the 66-acre replica of ancient Jerusalem to see North America’s longest continuously running Easter pageant.

Created in 1926, the pageant dramatizes the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The story is portrayed in pantomime as readers broadcast the script on FM radio to the crowd.

Attendance to the Easter pageant is free, but donations are appreciated.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks/drinks and a small flashlight. Performances last approximately three hours. Be sure to get there early to get a good spot.

