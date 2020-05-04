Breaking News
Man dies in single-car wreck Sunday
The Hotter’n Hell Hundred is still on schedule

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Even though the coronavirus has put many large events on hold those with the Hotter’n Hell Hundred said the cycling event will go on as scheduled.


Executive Director Chip Filer said there are no plans to cancel the event that brings thousands of riders from all over the world to Wichita Falls. However, they may make some adjustments as required for the safety of participants.


The weekend is set to take place from August 27 to August 30. Filer said registration is down for the 39th annual event, but you can register for the Hotter’n Hell Hundred 100 here.

