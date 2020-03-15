The Kitchen announces changes to delivery, upcoming events to combat coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Kitchen announced changes to the way Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver meals in the community and changes to upcoming events to combat the coronavirus.

According to a news release, these changes are effective immediately and until further notice.

Meals on Wheels volunteers will follow the following steps when delivering meals:

1. Place the meal and cold bag someplace very near the client’s front door.

2. Ring the doorbell or knock on the door and announce that they are from Meals on Wheels.

3. Step at least 6-feet away (as per Centers for Disease Control recommendations) from the door and wait for the client to retrieve the meal and cold bag.

4. If the client does not answer the door, the volunteer will call the client or contact THE Kitchen and we will have a client service specialist phone the client.

5. If a specialist is unable to reach the client, the volunteer will take the meal and cold bag with them to give away to another client on their delivery route. (THE Kitchen is committed to continue to reach out to the client, family members, or a well check until we are certain the client is okay.

6. Under no circumstances will meals or cold bags be allowed to remain on the porch.

Following these guidelines will protect the vulnerable people we are honored to serve and our dedicated volunteers. It’s also important to remember that although our meal delivery protocols are temporarily changing, we are still delivering hot, nutritious meals and safety checks to our homebound clients. The people we serve are counting on us. That’s why our volunteers are more vital to our mission now than ever. CEO of The Kitchen Jackie Hamm

The Kitchen has also made some changes to the following events:

All activities at the Red Door Senior Center and the Green Door Senior Center are canceled. This includes bingo, karaoke, speakers, and other non-essential activities. This DOES NOT include meal service. Meals will continue to be served at this time at our congregate sites.

The weekly dance held at the Red Door Senior Center on Tuesday evenings is cancelled through April 30. The dance will resume on May 5.

Boots and Heels for Hot Meals scheduled for April 2 will be postponed until a later date. (July)

Community Champions Day scheduled for March 24 is postponed until a later date.

The 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for April 16 will be rescheduled to a later date.

Hamm said they’re closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and the impact on the community. They’re requiring any volunteers to stay home if they feel ill, and in those cases they will have a substitute volunteer ready to deliver meals and make a daily wellness check.

At the same time, we are sharing with our homebound clients important tips for reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19. We are also stressing to clients the importance of contacting their health care provider should they develop a fever or respiratory issues. CEO of The Kitchen Jackie Hamm

Hamm also said they are prepared for any worst case scenarios involving region-wide quarantine.They will provide clients with shelf-stable meals to consume if they’re in a position to have to temporarily suspend home deliveries due to the coronavirus outbreak.