THE Kitchen delivers emergency food boxes to Meals on Wheels clients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To assist Meals on Wheels recipients during this COVID-19 pandemic, THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels Program will be delivering Emergency Food Boxes to every Meals on Wheels client. 

Items include eggs, milk, cereal, cheese, butter, bread, tuna, crackers, jelly, peanut butter, nutrition bars, Ensure, as well as dish-washing soap, masks, toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, body soap, puzzle books, and much more.

Deliveries will begin after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and continue through Thursday.

