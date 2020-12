WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — THE Kitchen is hosting its third annual blanket and sock drive to help benefit Meals on Wheels.

The goal of the drive is to collect one-thousand fleece blankets and pairs of socks to distribute to Meals on Wheels recipients to help keep them warm this holiday season.

You can drop off your blankets and socks or even purchase some at the drop off location at the Walmart on Lawrence Road between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.