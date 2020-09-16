THE Kitchen looking for volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program is pleased to announce the return of daily delivery beginning Monday, October 5, 2020, but with COVID-19 THE Kitchen is still in need of volunteers.

“During COVID-19 we have all experienced the impact isolation can have on a person. It affects the emotional and mental well-being of the elderly and disabled who are homebound in our community. The extended period of isolation can be as detrimental as the virus itself,” said Jackie Hamm, CEO.

During most of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels has been delivering seven meals to clients and their pets once a week and calling clients to perform wellness checks. Volunteers are excited to return. Many have missed their visits with clients on their routes.

Preparation is underway for October 5, but 49 more volunteers are needed for delivery.

If you are interested in being a Meals on Wheels volunteer, the application can be found in the left corner of the Volunteer page. You can email it or request an application by email at volunteercoordinator@thekitchenwf.org.