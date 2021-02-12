The Kitchen sends out around 4,500 meals ahead of expected winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kitchen send out around 4,500 meals Friday to Meals on Wheels recipients due to possible inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.

Despite the freezing weather, volunteers showed up with happy hearts in time for Valentine’s weekend.

Along with the meals, each Meals on Wheels client received a Valentine’s Day care package consisting of chapstick, masks, Hershey’s Kisses, and a card.

Pam Hughes Pak, Director of Marketing and Communications at The Kitchen, asked for everyone to stay safe and check on their elderly neighbors, family and friends during the next week when temperatures drop below freezing.