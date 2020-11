WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kitchen is holding its third annual Blanket and Sock Drive to benefit Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls.

The goal of the drive is to collect 1,000 fleece blankets and 1,000 pairs of socks that will be distributed to Meals on Wheels recipients to help them keep warm this holiday season.

Drop off your blankets and socks at Walmart on Lawrence Road on Tuesday, December 8 between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Currently, Walmart has fleece blankets for $2.50.