The Kitchen to hold Blanket and Sock Drive to benefit Meals on Wheels

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kitchen is holding its fourth annual Blanket and Sock Drive to benefit Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls.

The Blanket and Sock Drive will take place on Tuesday, November 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart located on Lawrence Road.

Blankets for donation can be purchased inside Walmart for three dollars.

This year’s goal is to collect 1,000 fleece blankets and 1,000 pairs of socks to deliver to Meals on Wheels clients before Christmas.

Blankets and socks can be donated at The Red Door Senior Center through the whole month of November or at Walmart on November 30.