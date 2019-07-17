The Kitchen to launch AniMEALS program July 25

Each day Meals on Wheels delivers about 860 meals to senior, disabled and homebound adults and also kids in Wichita Falls.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Each day Meals on Wheels drivers deliver about 860 meals to senior, disabled and homebound adults and also kids in Wichita Falls.

With the addition of a new program, The Kitchen is expanding even further by providing meals for their clients’ pets.

The program is called AniMEALS and, beginning next week folks who deliver meals on wheels will also deliver dog food and cat food to those who need that assistance.

Johnny McKnight Sr. has been a Meals on Wheels client for quite some time and expressed gratitude for the meal provided to him by The Kitchen each day—even more so now that The Kitchen is launching its AniMEALS program.

“Every time I see him I’m just happy to get this meal,” McKnight said.

McKnight has two pets of his own and said it can be hard sometimes to provide for them.

“If I don’t get this I don’t have the money, the cost is high, but I just thank the Lord that this comes in and it’s good,” McKnight said.

The Kitchen Chief Executive Officer Jackie Hamm said this is the reason it is important for her to launch AniMEALS.

“Some of them the mailman may be the only person that they may see during the day, so their animals are loved ones,” Hamm said. “Their animals are family so we want to make sure that everyone at that house is taken care of.”

The AniMEALS program is free to all clients who have difficulty feeding their dogs and cats adequately.

It costs $5,000 to launch the program and half of that was donated by Meals on Wheels of America.

AniMEALS launches July 25 at no cost to clients.

It will cost about $15 each month to feed a pet, so if anyone would like to donate, contact Director of Special Programs Lisa Williams at 940-872-0356 or LWilliams@thekitchenwf.org.