The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels Program in need of volunteer drivers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program is calling on help from the community to help them continue serving those in our community who depend on them for a hot meal.

“It’s very rewarding for our drivers and they form a bond with the clients. We have one driver who’s been delivering for 21 years and she wouldn’t think of doing anything else,” said Lee Grace, volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels.

That driver is Marjorie Hardin, a familiar face to the Meals on Wheels team

“I have been delivering meals on wheels for 20 years, I do this because the community needs it. There are people in the community that are hungry and the meal a day that we deliver and the fellowship that we give these people as we deliver is what keeps me going. I’d do it again in a New York minute,” Hardin said.

Meals on Wheels delivers 650 meals a day to residents of Wichita Falls with many of them being seniors who may not get a meal another way.

“It’s very important because more than a third of our clients this is the only contact that they have with other people is delivery of the meals plus our drivers get to check and see if they’re okay,” said Grace.

And, if you ask these volunteers about why they do what they do, they’ll tell you because it benefits both them and those in our community.

“I just like being part of an organization that cares about people and making sure that those in need get food that they need,” volunteer Betty Wood said.

And the reaction that they get during every drop-off is the best part.

“They always seem so happy to see us they’re glad that someone in the community takes care of them and cares for them and checks on them,” volunteer Marilyn Wood said.

Wood wants to encourage you to become a volunteer like her.

“So I would encourage anyone that has a little time to get out and volunteer and provide a meal for these people in our community,” said Wood.

If you’re interested in becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer you can find more information here.