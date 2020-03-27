THE Kitchen’s service hours change after WF COVID-19 shelter-in-place order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the decision of Wichita Falls city councilors to issue a shelter-in-place order, THE Kitchen officials have suspended all deliveries indefinitely.

In a press release, CEO Jackie Hamm stated volunteers and staff members delivered two weeks of shelf-stable food for homebound clients.

The office remains closed to the public, and THE Kitchen officials will not deliver or provide meals to groups to reinforce the shelter-in-place.

“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of our clients, volunteers, staff, stakeholders and our entire community,” Hamm states in the press release.

Read the full release below.