WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The League of Women Voters is helping with the candidate forum for candidates for Wichita Falls mayor.

There are 39 days left until the election and candidates are trying to get their platforms available to all. District 3, District 4 and District 5 City Council were all able to answer some burning questions from voters at Midwestern State University, Thursday night, September 28, 2023.

Each candidate answered three questions constructed from the League of Women Voters and then the candidates were able to meet one-on-one with the people. With 39 days left until election day, the League of Women Voters, alongside Midwestern State, wanted to allow citizens to become as informed as possible about their potential mayoral candidates.

Cetta Cannedy, student body president of MSU, wanted her classmates to recognize the importance of voter knowledge as well.

“Most importantly, is what the students got to learn so much about their candidates, actually learn that, hey, these candidates can do something for me, especially with all the questions they asked related to MSU,” Cannedy said. “It’s super important that our students see that they have a huge decision to make here and that they can also make an impact as well in the city.”

Additionally, the candidates addressed potential population growth and how they intend to keep students and families in Wichita Falls. Most solutions to that issue involved ideas of creating more events for young adults.

Early voting starts on October 23rd and runs through November 3rd and election day is November 7, 2023.