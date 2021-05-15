The Mavericks fire up the grill as the pandemic winds down

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With vaccinations up and COVID-19 cases down, the Mavericks of Wichita Falls have the smokers going again for the first time since the pandemic began.

Smoked ribs were just one of things on the menu out at the MPEC Friday.

Maverick Judge Bob Brotherton said this cookout had been a long time coming and he’s happy to see everyone back together again.

“It’s been postponed from last January to this month because of the virus. This is a party that we do for our families each year so we are not cooking for any nonprofit or any organization that we typically cook for. Just our group,” Brotherton said.

The group specializes in cooking for large groups of up to 300- or more and will be available through the summer for your next large cookout. An application is available here.