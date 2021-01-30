The #MERICA Exhibit opens at 9th Street Studios

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can now view a one of a kind art exhibit at 9th Street Studios in downtown Wichita Falls!

The #MERICA Exhibit by artist Rodney D. Butler is a series he’s worked on for a better part of four years and this is the first time it’s been exhibited in a public setting.

Butler, who’s from Houston, said those four years were filled with him essentially learning how to paint and you can see his growth throughout the series.

Now. he hopes this can bring people blinded by the American dream together with people blinded by the American nightmare.

“I can just hope that they feel, or they can have, say an empathy for something, or someone they might not of understood before,” Butler said.

QR codes are set up so you can scan for more background and information on each piece.

You can view The #MERICA Exhibit at 9th Street Studios on display until March 12th!