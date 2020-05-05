The “Power Pak” fundraiser for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank begins Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Since the COVID crisis has begun several organizations have been struggling to help those in need, one, in particular, is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Which is why they along with KFDX, are kicking off a fundraiser for the “Power Pak” program on Tuesday, May 5. For only $4, you can help a child in need of food for the weekend.

This program usually doesn’t run into the summer because its meant to provide food for children who rely on school meals but due to COVID-19 the demand for food has increased causing the food bank to run the program into the summer.

Box by box, bag after bag, volunteers with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank have been hard at work preparing thousands of bags of food for children, and it’s all part of the food bank’s “Power Pak” a program that has been running steady for over a decade.

“A normal week is about 1100 bags that we do here in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett and because of the program now with the coronavirus, we’re averaging about 2650 bags a week,” Child Hunger Director, Jim McMahan said.

McMahan has been with the food bank for 8 years, and in those 8 years, they have never been in a situation like they are now with the COVID-19 pandemic. Which is why they are asking for the community’s support to help bring in more food.

“Obviously monetarily is the best way and if they would submit funds to us because we order in bulk and the money can go further if we have the money instead of donating product itself,” McMahan said.

With numbers doubling on how many children they are feeding, McMahan said donations are crucial at this time, and so is their need for volunteers.

“We can’t do it without the volunteer support, we have to have that manpower to help us get these bags processed,” McMahan said.

McMahan said in the time he’s been with the food bank, the joy that the kids get when they receive their food makes it all worth it.

“They know when its Friday because they’re going to get a backpack bag and a lot of them will comment, hey its backpack day or its Friday so you know the little kids you can kind of share in their excitement that they’re getting a bag,” McMahan said.

An act that may be small in some eyes, can mean the world to a child in need.

The fundraiser will be kicking off on Tuesday, May 5th, if you would like to make a donation you can find the form on the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s website.