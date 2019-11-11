The Pride of Fort Sill performs in honor of Veterans Day

McMahon Memorial Auditorium filled with music and history of wars dating back decades and representing all five branches of the military.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Pride of Fort Sill, or the 77th Army Band, performed a Veterans Day concert on Sunday.

The band performs a wide range of music including rock, jazz, pop and standard marches.

Many veterans were in the audience for the free “Duty Honor Country” concert.

They perform at all official Fort Sill ceremonies.

