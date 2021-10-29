The rivalry is back: Rider Raiders vs WFHS Coyotes will play November 5

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The big rivalry game, Rider Raiders vs WFHS Coyotes, is just one week away!

The game is scheduled for next Friday, November 5, and tickets can be purchased starting on Monday, November 1.

Tickets can also be purchased in person on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the east gate.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks, all presale tickets are $6 for adults and $2 for students. All tickets purchased at the gate on game day will be $8.

To purchase tickets or watch a live stream of the game you can scan the QR code below!