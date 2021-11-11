The Salvation Army asks for community support through the holidays

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From its founding, the community has always answered the Salvation Army’s call for help, and Major Kim Feinauer said as the holidays approach, they’ll once again be needing a helping hand from the community.

“We don’t have the personnel to do everything, and we just depend on the community to help us out,” said Major Kim Feinauer, Salvation Army Officer.

They’re asking the communty to help them do things like ring bells for those Salvation Army red kettles or just to serve a holiday meal.

“We really want people this year who can bring a message of good cheer because what we’re doing is, of course, raising funds, but we’re also bringing the Christmas spirit to people, and somebody’s out there who can just wish somebody a ‘Merry Christmas’ or says ‘Thank you’ and ‘God bless’,” Feinauer said. “It really lifts people up.”

As temperatures get cooler, they also need donations to the family store and donation center where Kurtis Chandler usually spends his time

“Defintely coats, coats, warm weather clothing, thermals are great,” Kurtis Chandler, a Salvation Army soldier, said. “We just had a group donate a lot of sweats, and those went like crazy, but anything warm.”

Feinauer said the help also doesn’t stop there.

“You can give to Angel Tree — those are the toys for kids where you actually pick an angel off the tree, and you’ll have gifts that are specific to an individual child,” Feinauer said. “We’ll need that kind of help.”

Both Chandler and Feinauer want to thank the community for all the help they’ve given through the years and for the help they know they’ll receive well into the future.

“Any donations to the thrift store, and everything helps do that ’cause it goes to help those people that just can’t afford something or just is down on their luck or whatever it may be,” Chandler said.

“Whether it’s donors or volunteers, even people who just spread the good news of Jesus Christ and lift others up — I say if you just lived every day to be a blessing to others, that’s what matters,” Feinauer said.

They said that kind of community support will make an impact now and always.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Salvation Army or donating items, you can find more details here.