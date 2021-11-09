The Salvation Army challenging people to take Red Kettle Challenge in person or virtual

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas is fast approaching and soon shoppers will hear sounds of The Salvation Army bells ringing.

Bell ringers will be set up around mid-November until Christmas Eve but if people get their shopping done online, they can set up their own red kettle virtually.

People can register as an individual or team, set a goal and get to work promoting the kettle.

According to a release, The Salvation Army raised $130,000 in Wichita Falls. This year’s goal is $140,000.

To set up a virtual kettle click here.