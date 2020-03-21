1  of  3
The Shoe Closet to close after 36 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local staple in the Texoma community will close its doors after nearly four decades in the Wichita Falls.

In a statement released Friday night, the officials said they will be hosting a “sale to celebrate” their time in the community.

“What a dream it has been to be a part of the fashion industry and see you all wearing SC treasures through it all,” the statement reads. “While we would love to see all of our friends and customers in the coming weeks, we are currently limiting the store to 10 people in at a time. Your health and safety is our top priority right now.”

The Shoe Closet is in the 2900 block of Garnett Avenue in Parker Square.

People can call the Shoe Closet at 940-322-6300 or message the store’s Facebook page for employees to pick out shoes to try on or pick-up at the door.

The final closing day is not listed but return to this story for more information.

