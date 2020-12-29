The Simple Greek hopes to aid food insecurity over the holidays in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Simple Greek here in Wichita Falls hopes they can help bring change to food insecurity in the county heading into 2021 through their new Planting Change program.

They prepare them, then load them up.

“It was a lot of work but it was definitely worth it to help, you know, fight food insecurity and help out the community,” general manager Jamie Wisdom said.

The Simple Greek plans to donate more than 860 “Bowls of Hope” this holiday season.

It’s all a part of the nationwide push by all 24 locations, the Planting Change program aims to provide food to those in need during the pandemic.

Something even the restaurant’s been affected by.

“Things definitely slowed down here, like overwhelmingly and so it gives us something to do,” Wisdom said.

The Salvation Army’s been a main recipient, picking up 100 meals Monday, with plenty more in the coming days.

“Also we’re hoping it brings traffic into the stores, not only to help out the community but for our business as well,” Wisdom said.

Getting their name out there, hoping the program can grow.

“Not a lot of people know about us so we’re just hoping to get the word out there,” Widsom said.

And maybe stick around to support them too, something Wisdom looks forward to after slow business during the pandemic.

“You know, we’re just happier that way, it makes the day smoother, faster, it’s just kind of depressing in here whenever we don’t see people,” Wisdom said.

Hoping to see people come through that door and more bowls of hope going out of it.

They’re accepting donations through December 31, plus the founder of The Simple Greek is matching donations made at each location!