PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The bakery options in Texoma, just got a little sweeter!

“About a year ago, we drove by this building though and saw it and we were like, ‘hey that would be a really cool bakery’, and so we’ve been working on it ever since,” owner of The Sweet Batch Gina Creech said.

Creech said baking has always been a passion and after years of baking custom sugar cookies right from her home, she’s excited to be opening her official bakery, The Sweet Batch! It’s located in Petrolia and the options here are endless.

“We have a waffle on a stick with or without sausage. We have a waffle sandwich, cinnamon rolls, muffins, just different baked items. The cookies I just make whatever I’m feeling that day and go with it. We have sea salt and toffee chocolate chip, regular chocolate chip, grilled cheese and hot ham and cheese and it’s on homemade bread. You haven’t had a grilled cheese until you had it and we do housemade potato chips too. That’s my favorite,” Creech said.

She adds that while she’s excited to be growing and serving up the treats people love, she’s also happy to be bringing more foot traffic to Petrolia.

“I’m hoping that people will come pick up orders and you know, venture out into Petrolia a little bit. We don’t have a lot but we do have another restaurant here. There’s a t-shirt shop across the street and she makes a lot of custom items. So yeah, anything to get people over here helps a lot,” Creech said.

Plus, it’s truly a family affair at The Sweet Batch. Creech said that with the support from her loved ones and customers, she knows this is just the beginning.

“When I make a Facebook post just the amount of people that I have like sharing it and commenting on it makes me want to cry. Just the support has been awesome,” Creech said.

So if you’re craving something sweet or tasty or want to make your Valentine’s day special, make some time to visit The Sweet Batch!

You can visit The Sweet Batch at 123 S. Central Avenue, Petrolia Texas 76357. They are open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can find more information, here.