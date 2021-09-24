The trend continues: Majority of COVID-19 patients at United Regional unvaccinated

Elective surgeries have returned and United Regional has specific protocol before a patient makes it to the operating room.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Regional Health Care System reported Friday 70 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 27 patients in critical care.

Of the 27 patients in critical care, only 1 was fully vaccinated with the remaining 26 critical care patients reported as unvaccinated.

United Regional also reported only ten of the 70 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized are fully vaccinated.

Since July 1, 2021, United Regional has had 613 COVID admissions; 536 were unvaccinated. 87% of admissions have been unvaccinated.

