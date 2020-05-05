The WFAFB is in need of donations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is seeing an increase in distribution.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought changes to just about every area of life. One thing that has been affected by the virus is the WFAFB as it has seen its distribution numbers more than double since the crisis began.

“Our regular distribution went from 37,000 lbs to 76,000 lbs a week,” WFAFB Marketing Director Simon Welch said. “That’s what we are seeing right now. As well as 100,000 pounds over march 2019. So, the need is definitely there.”

To help with this issue, they are in need of your help.

“Right now we are taking monetary donations through our Facebook, our website, or in person,” Welch said. “You can send a check through the mail. We also need volunteers. We have to build our Power Pak Program and we have to help with produce express and things like that. So, we always need volunteers.”

Although Welch has been at the WFAFB for only seven months he said this is something he’s never seen before.

“I personally have not seen an increase but I know it’s there and with food chains being backed up as they are,” Welch said. “What we are trying to do is get as much as we can right now so we can so we won’t have interruptions in the food chain here in Wichita Falls and our surrounding area.”

With your help, the WFAFB can achieve its goal of ending hunger in our area.

Tuesday, KFDX and Texoma’s Homepage are hosting a fundraiser to help with the Power Pak Program. The fundraiser will be from 5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. This program gives food to low-income children every Friday to ensure that they get to eat over the weekend.