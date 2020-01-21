The WFISD to move forward with three architecture firms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After notifying about 80 architecture firms, receiving eight submittals, the Wichita Falls ISD is now moving forward with three of those firms for renovations, especially those that could come with the passage of a bond.

“We had eight submittals,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said. “We took those and we had a criteria that we published in the RFQ that was sent out and we looked at each one of their submittals they turned in.”

They were then ranked on several different sections with two of those sections standing out above the rest.

“Previous experience building schools,” Kuhrt said. “That they are designing 21st century/22nd century schools because that’s how long we keep them in Wichita Falls. So, we want them to have the ability to design a school that will fit our community. I think those were two the big criteria and that they have a history of building schools and have been successful with that.”

The board then chose three candidates who received scores above 90. Those three top candidates were Stantec, Perkins and Will, and Bundy Young Sims and Potter partnered with Huckabee. Now a committee will interview these candidates.

“Over the next couple of weeks we’ll schedule with each one of them and get together,” Kuhrt said. “A couple members of the board will be on the committee as well and so we’ll all come together do those interviews.”

After the interviews are complete, Kuhrt hopes to present the committee’s recommendation at a work session in February. The next long-range facility meeting will be on Feb. 6, 2020.

The board also discussed the annual Texas Academic Performance Report, the WFISD average SAT score ranked higher than the state and region average. With the ACT score ranking above the state but a tad less than the region. The graduation rate remained one of the top rates in the state and country. The full report will be released in two weeks.