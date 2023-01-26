WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra celebrated 75 years of symphonic brilliance in the Texoma community.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning to commemorate the anniversary. The orchestra was formed in 1948 and became the 10th orchestra officially established in Texas. The first concert was performed at Memorial Auditorium on May 9, 1948, and comprised 83 musicians and 125 chorus members.

Music Director Fouad Fakhouri credits the community for helping the orchestra evolve with the times and last all these years.

“Nothing survives for seventy-five years without the dedication, passion, and commitment of the community. It’s not often that you have orchestras that last seventy-five years. We have such as rich history, and I’m really looking forward to the future and hopefully the next 75 years.”

This weekend, January 28th and 29th, the symphony orchestra will have a special John Williams themed concert. His name might sound familiar to those who are fans of Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

Tickets will be starting at ten dollars.