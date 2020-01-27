Theater company performs at Wichita Falls high schools for Holocaust Remembrance Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This week is Texas Holocaust Remembrance Week and to educate students about the tragedy, the WFISD brought in a theater company to offer a personal approach toward understanding history.

Living Voices visited both Wichita Falls High School and Hirschi High School Monday morning.

Elgin Perry presents diverse solo performances uniquely combined with an archival film that turns history into a moving personal journey.

She’s performed this show over 2000 times in the last 11 years.

Julian Garcia is a sophomore at old high. He said he is walking away after today with more than he ever knew about the holocaust.

“Definitely how, the people were treated, and how they were abused basically,” said Garcia. “I saw on the video how small, how scrawny, how non-nutritioned their body was, and I can’t really get that image out of my head.

Today is holocaust remembrance day. Seventy-five years ago on January 27, the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated.