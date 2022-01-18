Theft charge dismissed against David Shoop

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A charge alleging theft of a company vehicle has been dismissed against David Russell Shoop Jr., son of the owner of a local pest control business.

According to records, Shoop still faces other allegations and a civil suit for allegedly impersonating his father’s business.

The district attorney filed for dismissal of a charge of theft over $2,500 after a grand jury returned a no bill.

A judge also found Shoop in contempt for violating a temporary injunction in the impersonation suit.

For the alleged violations, the judge sentenced Shoop to 180 days jail, which was suspended to probation for a year or until final disposition of the case, and gave him 30 days to fully comply with the orders.

