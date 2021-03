TheGypsyKit has decided to put the “p” in party with a block party in downtown Wichita Falls this weekend.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— TheGypsyKit has decided to put the “p” in party with a block party in downtown Wichita Falls this weekend.

The event is set to take place this Saturday, March 13 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 8th and Indiana.

There will be live bands performing, a beer tent, food and so much more.

Make sure you bring a lawn chair and have a great time!