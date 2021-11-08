These major retailers will close their doors Thanksgiving Day 2021

Walmart is also offering its Walmart+ subscribers early access to this year’s deals, allowing members to begin their online shopping a whole four hours before everyone else. (Getty Images)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many big-name retailers are announcing they will be closed this year on Thanksgiving Day.

Instead of reaping the benefits of starting Black Friday shopping a day early, these stores will be closing their doors, giving employees the day off, and most likely recharging for the big shopping day that follows.

The trend of closing on Thanksgiving became more prominent last year while in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and many retailers have continued on with it this year as well.

According to parade.com here’s a list of stores that will be closed this Thanksgiving.