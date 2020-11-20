‘They risk their lives every day,’ MSU delivers 1,450 masks to healthcare heroes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We all have a few of them lying around, maybe it’s in your car, at your desk or sitting by the front door.

Masks are required in most public places around the Texoma area, but for many hours a day, healthcare workers don’t get a break from them.

To show appreciation for those on the frontlines of this COVID-19 pandemic, MSU officials hand-delivered more than 1,400 masks to healthcare facilities.

Officials with United Regional, Hospice of Wichita Falls and Kell West said this support is the kind of pick-me-up their employees need and on the other hand, giving these masks meant a lot to MSU staff too.

Bags, on bags, on bags filled with the latest necessary accessory: masks.

“They’re our neighbors, they’re our friends, but a lot of them are also our graduates and it’s a way for us to support them as they’re keeping our community safe,” MSU Staff Senate Chairperson & Assistant Athletic Director Reagan Foster said.

Midwestern State University staff and mascot Maverick made their first stop at United Regional Hospital, hand-delivering 1,000 MSU marked masks.

“It is amazing to see that support, it kind of fills our heart that this community shows that support for us,” URHCS Director of Community Relations & Volunteer Services Kim Maddin said.

Then it was on to Hospice of Wichita Falls, where 150 masks were delivered.

“We are very excited about the gift, I mean these are something that come in handy,” Hospice of WF Clinical Supervisor Val Thomas said. “Our girls use them on a daily basis, we use them in here because we have to be in masks all day long.”

For Foster, the Hospice of Wichita Falls stop is personal.

“I had a loved one pass away who spent some time in hospice in the last few months,” Foster said. “They are taking care of the people in our community that are, they’re very weak and they’re very susceptible.”

The final destination was Kell West Hospital. There, 300 face coverings were passed out to help bring a behind-the-mask smile to those healthcare providers.

A mask, note and clip now for Kell West CEO and Medical Director Dr. Jerry Myers to pass on to his frontline heroes.

“This was awesome, anything that can be done to keep our morale up, keep everyone going and getting through this thing because not me, I’m not the one on the frontlines in there all the time, but everybody’s getting tired,” Myers said. “Everybody just keep saying thanks to them, because they risk their lives every day.”

A simple token of appreciation for the ones this pandemic is also taking its toll on.

Foster said me some extra funds became available and they decided this is the best way of spending that money.