WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County officials have released an amended Declaration of Disaster, the third amendment to the Declaration thus far.

Amendments include an official regulation allowing to more than ten people in attendance at any funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery or related service, regulations for golf courses, and a section detailing the interim authority of County Judges.

You can read the amended Disaster Declaration in it’s entirety below:

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As always, you can keep up with the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the Coronavirus section of our website.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.Image