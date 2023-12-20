WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season is filled with joy, cheer, and appreciation and that’s what BTBL Ministries & Coaching is accomplishing, alongside All Hands Cultural Community Center and other local businesses.

Christmas Gratitude is a free event for the public for children to receive toys and families to receive gift cards.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 on December 21, 2023. Plus, the first 124 attendees to show up will be granted a free gift card.

There will also be several raffles for those in attendance to have the opportunity to win prizes.

The event will be held at the ‘All Hands Cultural Community Center’ located at 302 Tulsa Street.

All of Texoma is welcome to attend.