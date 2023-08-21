WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The filing period to get on the ballot for the November Wichita Falls city council races has ended, but candidates can still file to run as write-in candidates, until 5 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023.

At the filing deadline Monday afternoon, there are 10 candidates running for city seats, with three now in the mayor’s race to replace Mayor Stephen Santellana, who has reached the term limit, after serving as mayor since 2016.

The list of candidates vying to replace Santellana grew to three Monday when community advocate Beverly Ellis filed at the clerk’s office. Ellis has been outspoken in years past, on various city issues and problems, as an Eastside Coalition member. The other candidates who previously filed for mayor are Tim Short and Carol Murray.

The District 3 race has Cathy Dodson trying to unseat the incumbent, Jeff Browning, the only council seat where the incumbent is not running, drew three candidates, Sam Pak, Mike Battaglino, and Kevin Hunter are on the ballot, in District 4. Incumbent Steve Jackson is running for re-election for his District 5 seat, against repeat challenger Tom Taylor, who lost to Jackson three years ago.