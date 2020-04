MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Montague County, as first reported by The Nocona News on Monday afternoon.

According to The Nocona News, Montague County has also seen it’s first COVID-19 recovery.

No further information about the new case is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.