AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details of alleged crimes committed against children, including child abuse and torture, that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A third alleged child victim took the stand on Thursday morning to testify against the man facing up to life behind bars on accusations of torturing her and her two sisters.

Daniel Angel Ortiz, 36, of Burkburnett, was charged with sixteen felony offenses, including six counts of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury, five counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence by impeding breath, and continuous violence against the family.

If convicted of any of the six first-degree felony charges against him by the jury made up of seven women and five men from Wichita County, Ortiz faces up to life in prison. He has elected to have the jury set his punishment if convicted of the crimes he’s accused of.

Photo of the 78th District Courtroom door, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Testimony resumed on Thursday morning, January 11, 2024, in the 78th District Court with Judge Meredith Kennedy presiding.

The first witness called by the prosecution to testify on Thursday morning was the third alleged child victim of Ortiz, whose twin and younger sisters took the stand on Wednesday afternoon and told the court about some of the acts of abuse they said Ortiz committed against them.

Child testifies to water torture in sink

Misty King, brought in by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office to assist with the children in this case, began questioning the girl, now 10 years old, the oldest of the twins by two minutes, according to her sister’s testimony on Tuesday.

Like her sisters, the alleged child witness testified via closed-circuit television from another area of the Wichita County Courtroom out of fear that being in the same room as Ortiz would be traumatic for the three sisters.

King questioned the alleged child victim regarding the allegations made against Ortiz. The witness testified to many of the same incidents her two sisters testified on Wednesday afternoon.

Daniel Ortiz during testimony in the 78th District Court, courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

The girl was questioned by King about being bound in the garage and then dunked in the bathtub and held underwater, an experience her sisters described as being “drowned.” The child testified that this happened more than once and that it made her scared.

The alleged child witness then testified that she was once punished by Ortiz in the sink. She testified that Ortiz would put her face under the faucet, using a doll to demonstrate to the court that her face was directly underneath the faucet and she was looking up at the faucet.

The witness testified that Ortiz would be standing beside her and that water would go into her nose and her mouth.

In the 78th District Courtroom, Ortiz was observed staring at the television screen upon which the girl’s testimony was broadcast to the jury. He was also observed tapping his foot in a rapid fashion most of the time the alleged child victim was on the screen.

King then asked the girl about the times when she and her sisters would be made to stand in the garage by Ortiz. She testified she had to stand in the corner of the garage “all day and all night” and that she didn’t get to eat while standing in the corner.

“We weren’t supposed to lean on the wall,” the child testified.

Daniel Ortiz during testimony in the 78th District Court, courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

The witness then testified that, in one instance, she went outside when her mother had told her to stand in the corner of the garage. As punishment, Ortiz made her mom cut her hair very short, “like a boy,” and Ortiz and the girl’s mother made fun of her after she got the haircut.

The child’s hair has grown back out since, as King pointed out, which made the witness smile.

King then questioned the alleged child victim about an incident her sisters testified about on Wednesday, in which her twin sister got cut on the wrist with a knife.

“I don’t remember the reason why, but she got cut,” the witness testified.

The child then testified that she and her sisters were doing “wall sits” because they had gotten in trouble for something and that her twin sister was taped. She said that Ortiz attempted to cut the tape off of her sister’s arm but accidentally cut her skin and that she was bleeding.

“It made me feel sad inside,” the witness testified.

The alleged child victim testified that she felt like she and her sisters were getting in trouble all the time and that sometimes, she wasn’t sure why they were in trouble. She also testified that, in one instance, she was made to duct tape the door to the garage shut with her sisters inside.

The witness then testified that on the day the police were called because her sisters were at the home in Burkburnett by themselves, she had been in Dallas for two days with Ortiz and her mom. She testified that her two sisters were left at home because they were in trouble.

Daniel Ortiz during testimony in the 78th District Court, courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

The alleged child victim then testified that Ortiz and her mother were “freaking out” and trying to hurry back to Burkburnett. She testified that Ortiz told her not to tell the truth about what happened.

King then asked the alleged child victim if she liked talking about the thing Ortiz did to her and her sisters, and the child testified that she did. The girl testified that talking about what happened helped her get it out.

“To me, it makes me feel better,” the alleged victim said

During cross-examination, defense attorney Mark Cannedy questioned the child about the incidents she testified to, asking if there were ever times that Ortiz would wash her hair in the sink. She testified that she never had her hair washed in the sink.

The girl then testified that besides her grandfather visiting for Christmas, friends and family members didn’t come to the home to visit. The child then testified that they always had food to eat, the house was kept clean and they would do fun things together, like roller skating.

Expert witness explains PTSD diagnosis of alleged victims

The prosecution, led by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, called Jennifer Rosada to the stand next. Rosada testified that she’s a licensed counselor with Selah Trauma Counseling Center.

Rosada testified that she’s treated many trauma patients, including children, and that Patsy’s House referred the three girls to her for treatment. She testified that after several sessions, she diagnosed all three girls with post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to Rosada’s testimony, PTSD is an injury to the brain that can affect all areas of life, especially in children. Rosada testified that PTSD can change how children communicate as well as their cognitive development.

Daniel Ortiz during testimony in the 78th District Court, courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Rosada testified that the three sisters were her patients for about a year, from around June 2021 to June 2022. She testified that all three were diagnosed with acute PTSD in September 2021, which is marked by more intense symptoms.

Rosada then testified that the children initially presented to her with serious mental deficiency stemming from the alleged trauma, which led to her eventual diagnosis. She later testified that the youngest of the sisters presented with trichotillomania, a condition marked by the pulling of one’s hair.

Rosada testified that her work with the girls began by establishing a trauma narrative, which she testified helped put a time and a date on traumatic events. She testified that this allowed a child patient to work to reduce the impact of trauma in everyday life, moving a traumatic event from something the child may feel is happening to them in the present to an event that happened to them in the past.

Rosada testified that by the time the girls stopped seeing her for counseling in June 2022, when they moved away from Burkburnett, she changed their diagnoses from acute PTSD to chronic PTSD, signifying the severity of their symptoms had decreased.

According to Rosada’s testimony, all three children identified Ortiz as the perpetrator, and disclosures from all three children were consistent.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Gant Grimes questioned Rosada regarding her counseling appointments with the children. Rosada testified that she saw the three girls together for some sessions and individually for other sessions.

Rosada testified her PTSD diagnoses of the girls didn’t come from a questionnaire or screen test, but from several observations, she made during counseling appointments over the course of at least three months.

Testimony is set to resume on Friday, January 12, 2024, in the 78th District Courtroom, with more expert witnesses expected to testify.