Third consecutive day without a COVID-19 related death in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Wednesday no new COVID-19 related deaths.

This marks the third day in a row in which no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Wichita County.

The Health District also reported Wednesday 33 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 23,018.

There have been 157 new COVID-19 cases reported so far this week (74 on Monday, 49 on Tuesday, 33 Wednesday).

The Health District also reported Wednesday 21 hospitalizations in Wichita County, a decrease of one hospitalization from the 22 hospitalizations reported Tuesday, December 21.

COVID-19 Holiday Reporting Changes

Due to the Christmas and New Year Holidays in the next few weeks, the COVID-19 reporting schedule will be as follows:

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, normal information will be posted to the website.

Week of Christmas: New COVID-19 information for Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24 will be included in the following Monday’s post on December 27.

Week of New Year’s Day: New COVID-19 information for Thursday, December 30, and Friday, December 31 will be included in the following Monday’s post on December 27.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 63,195 Fully Vaccinated 56,223 Booster Shot 14,724

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: