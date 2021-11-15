Third consecutive day without a COVID-19 related death reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Monday no deaths related to COVID-19.

This marks three consecutive reporting days without a COVID-19 related death in the county, meaning a COVID-19 related death has not been reported in Wichita County since Wednesday, November 10.

The Health District also reported Monday 32 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Wichita County to 22,200.

The Health District also reported 19 hospitalizations in the county, a number that has held steady since Thursday, November 11.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 61,051 Fully Vaccinated 54,745 Booster Shot 8,965

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: