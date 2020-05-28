Third death linked to COVID-19 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A third death linked to COVID-19 was reported in Jackson County on Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Details are unavailable at this time.

The state-wide number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma rose to 326 on Thursday after four more deaths were reported by the OSDH.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 6,229 on Wednesday to 6,270 on Thursday, an increase of 41 cases across the state.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Thursday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 278.

Additionally, two new recoveries were reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, bringing the total count of recovered cases in the county to 220.

The active case count in the county now stands at 55.

See the updated numbers for other counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

37 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

24 Recoveries

24 Confirmed Cases

3 Deaths (1 New)

19 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

