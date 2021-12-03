Third defendant in Tealwood Apartments shooting sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The third of three participants in a drug deal-gone-bad shooting at a Wichita Falls apartment complex in 2019 has been sentenced to prison like the other two defendants.

Meredith Lopez, 28, who has four daughters and sent Judge Jeff McKnight a personal letter in July pleading with him to dismiss her charge, was sentenced by McKnight Friday, December 3, to 42 months in prison.

Her charge of aggravated robbery was reduced to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Another charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed in the plea.

The other two defendants were previously sentenced. Khiry Taylor got 20 years and Carlos Byrd got 5 years.

On May 16, 2019, police responded to the Tealwood Apartments on Professional Drive and found a 21-year-old Black male with multiple gunshot wounds. He remained in grave condition for several days.

A witness told police she heard three shots and saw a Black male in a red shirt on the second floor stairwell firing a gun, then running away.

Surveillance video shows a Black male in a red shirt getting out of a black Ford SUV and going to Building 3, then running away carrying a blue bag.

According to another suspect arrested later, the shooting was over money the victim owed Taylor for marijuana.

Police learned through interviews Taylor and his then girlfriend Lopez went to Highpoint Village Apartments, and Taylor handed the victim a backpack, and they drove him to Walmart so he could get money to pay Taylor.

When he did not come out, they went back to the apartments to look for him and were joined by another person, and they saw the victim running.

The three then got back in a car and went to Tealwood Apartments, where the shooting took place.

Lopez was in jail on another charge when charged in this case.

In the letter to Judge McKnight in July, Lopez asked for a bond reduction and said she was not guilty of robbery.

She has a pending charge of assault, which was filed after her arrest when correction officers said she assaulted a cell mate. Lopez has been arrested 20 times since 2011 and has more than a dozen prior convictions, including aggravated robbery in 2017 in which she received 5 years.