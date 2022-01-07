Third defendant pleads in Lake Wichita Park robbery, beating

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A third defendant in a robbery and beating at Lake Wichita Park almost four years ago has pleaded guilty.

Angelica Wade, 25, entered a plea bargain Thursday, Jan. 6, to aggravated robbery and received 4 years on probation.

In December, William Muirhead accepted a plea agreement to attempted theft of a person. He was sentenced to three days in jail.

Another defendant, Zachary Doan was placed on 10 years probation last January for aggravated robbery.

In February of 2018, police found a man at Lake Wichita Park with extensive injuries.

The victim said Wade had contacted him to meet them to go to the big hill to smoke marijuana.

He said when he arrived, he was beaten and kicked by several men, and one held a knife to his wrist and took his wallet.

A witness told police she heard a conversation at a store where Wade was working that the man was beaten up because he had been trying to have sex with Doan’s underage niece.

When questioned police say Wade first denied any involvement in setting up the meeting, but then admitted she had, but she thought they would just scare the victim and she didn’t know it would be that bad.