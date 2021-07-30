Third defendant sentenced in beating where the victim was made to strip

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The last of three defendants in a robbery in which the victim was forced to strip and then beaten with brass knuckles and a pistol has been sentenced to prison.

Jason Shelton was charged with aggravated robbery but prosecutors agreed to a plea to the lesser charge of robbery, and a seven-year prison sentence.

Jason Shelton Wichita County booking photo

They also agreed that it could be served concurrently with a separate federal sentence if federal prosecutors have no objections, and another charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed.

The victim said he had gone to an apartment on Elizabeth Avenue in March 2020 to do drugs with Jason “Cowboy” Shelton. He said another man, Jerrimy Gibson, A.K.A. “Fat Boy” Gibson, arrived with two women, including Shelton’s girlfriend, Amanda Douglas.

He said Gibson and Shelton beat and kicked him, then Gibson pulled a handgun out and hit him in the head with it. He was then ordered to take his clothes off.

When he did, he said he was able to run out the door, and heard one or more shots being fired at him.

The victim said he kept running until he got to a nearby residence, borrowed clothes and went to the hospital.

Jerrimy Gibson Wichita County booking photo

Police said Shelton confirmed the victim’s account and said Gibson had brass knuckles on when he beat the victim.

The victim said the beating was retaliation for him giving information about Gibson to Archer County authorities about a drug case.

Gibson was also sentenced to seven years in prison in this case.

The victim said Shelton’s girlfriend took his car and her robbery charge was later dropped and last week she pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and also to a separate theft case.