Third fatality from Stephens County head-on collision confirmed by OHP

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A fatal head-on collision that claimed the lives of two young adults from the Dallas-Ft. Worth area has resulted in a third death, according to officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

John K. Salazar, 50 of Waurika, Oklahoma, passed away around 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 22.

According to the accident report, Salazar was driving southbound on U.S. 81 just outside of Duncan, Oklahoma on Thursday, June 17, when a vehicle heading northbound attempted to pass the vehicle ahead of them and crashed with Salazar head-on.

The two occupants of the car attempting to pass, Kennedy Caldwell, 20 of Denton and Connor Slocum, 19 of Aubrey, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Salazar and two others were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Salazar was transported by AMR to Duncan Regional Hospital, then transferred by Air Evac to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with head, leg, and trunk injuries.

A 10-year-old passenger in Salazar’s vehicle was transported by AMR to Duncan Regional Hospital, where they were treated and released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.