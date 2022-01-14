Third man booked in jail following DPS prostitution stings

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Another man has been arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution after DPS undercover stings last September and October.

According to records, Justin McCrackin, 23, of Burkburnett was booked into the Wichita County jail Friday on a charge filed in October.

Wichita County Jail

He and other suspects in the operation were released then pending arrest warrants later, due to COVID-19 conditions in the jail.

McCrackin was apprehended in the sting code named “Operation Nooner.” Like two other suspects also booked this week, the DPS says he responded to an online ad and agreed to pay money for sex and was arrested when he arrived at a Wichita Falls hotel.

The DPS says this and another operation called “Operation Dear John” in September was set up to combat human trafficking.