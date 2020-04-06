Third shelter in place ticket issued by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — A third shelter in place ticket was issued over the weekend in Wichita Falls.

Eddie Martin, 17, was issued a citation and was also arrested for criminal trespass.

Police said they were called to the Hampton Inn behind the Sikes Senter Mall on Saturday night at around 10:30 in reference to a suspicious person.

When they arrived, the staff at the hotel said they had seen Martin walk in but did not know where Martin was and went looking for him.

When the staff returned, officers said Martin was walking through the lobby,

Officers said Martin admitted to having been in the parking lot and said that he was waiting for a ride.

Officers said he also claimed that he was on a walk from the Sun Valley Apartments near Castaway Cove.

The staff at the Hampton Inn decided to bar Martin and when Martin then refused to leave, he was arrested for criminal trespass.