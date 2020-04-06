1  of  2
Breaking News
WF Boys and Girls Club to close all locations due to COVID-19 concerns Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co. since Friday, total up to 41
1  of  19
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Third shelter in place ticket issued by WFPD

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — A third shelter in place ticket was issued over the weekend in Wichita Falls.

Eddie Martin, 17, was issued a citation and was also arrested for criminal trespass.

Police said they were called to the Hampton Inn behind the Sikes Senter Mall on Saturday night at around 10:30 in reference to a suspicious person.

When they arrived, the staff at the hotel said they had seen Martin walk in but did not know where Martin was and went looking for him.

When the staff returned, officers said Martin was walking through the lobby,

Officers said Martin admitted to having been in the parking lot and said that he was waiting for a ride.

Officers said he also claimed that he was on a walk from the Sun Valley Apartments near Castaway Cove.

The staff at the Hampton Inn decided to bar Martin and when Martin then refused to leave, he was arrested for criminal trespass.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News