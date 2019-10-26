Third suspect arrested in Burkburnett robbery where victim was maced, held at gunpoint

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A third suspect is arrested in a Burkburnett robbery where police officer said the victim was sprayed with mace and hit with a beer bottle while being robbed at gunpoint.

Jennifer Jackson is charged with aggravated robbery.

Two others, Dustin Buck Clem, also known as “Game Over” and Jessica Dean of Electra have also been charged.

Dean is also charged with hindering arrest and interfering with an emergency call while Clem faces charges of possession of an unlawful weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Burkburnett police, a 40-year-old man showed up to the police department with numerous injuries and appeared to be in distress.

He told officers he was robbed by his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Dean, and two of her friends.

He said Dean and Jackson picked him up at his house, and after buying beer, they went to a home in the 100 block of West 4th Street.

When they arrived, he said Clem hit him with his fist, Dean hit him with a beer bottle and Jackson sprayed him in the face with mace.

The victim said Dean took his wallet, phone and Texas ID card after the assault.

He told officers when he tried to stand up, Clem pulled a gun out and told him not to call the cops.

The victim said he got away and ran to the police department.