Third suspect arrested in Tealwood Place Apartment shooting

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)- UPDATE: A request of a lower bond for one of three suspects in a shooting at Tealwood Place Apartments in may has been granted, yet he remains in jail.

The attorney for 20-year-old Khiry Taylor filed for his $1 million bond to be lowered or as an alternative, to change it to a personal recognizance bond.



Taylor’s request for a lower bond was granted, and it was set at a half a million dollars, but with a condition that Taylor must wear a GPS ankle monitor if he gets out on bond.



Taylor has been in jail since May 16 on a carge of aggravated robbery.

A third suspect is now charged in connection with a shooting at Tealwood Place Apartments in May 2019 that left one severely injured.

Carlos Lynn Byrd, 26, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Monday, police issued a warrant for Meredith Lopez, 25, who was already in custody on a drug charge.

The first suspect, Khiry Taylor, 20, was arrested the day of the shooting.

On May 16, officers were called to the Tealwood Place Apartments on Professional Drive after shots were fired.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old black male, who had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to United Regional in grave condition.

Police said the victim’s sister said she got a call from Lopez, Taylor’s girlfriend, saying Taylor and her brother were in a disturbance and then Lopez told her she heard shots and hung up.

Authorities later located Taylor and Lopez on Ireland Street off Windthorst Road.