Third suspect in 2019 Cache homicide pleads guilty, receives 30 year prison sentence

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The third of three suspects in the murder of 26-year-old Nathan Morrow plead guilty to one count of second degree murder Monday in Comanche County.

Shannon Freeman, 22, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On June 14, 2019, the Cache Police Department requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) assist with a homicide investigation that occurred in the 500 block of Northwest Oak Avenue within the City of Cache.

At approximately 5 a.m. that morning there was an altercation at an apartment complex that led to a shooting.

Morrow’s body was discovered outside of his residence with gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In June, Bre’lon Johnson, 19, plead guilty to one count of first degree murder and one count of first degree robbery.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and 15 years in prison on the robbery charge.

Last week, Devon Cannon, 19, plead guilty to one count of second degree murder, receiving a 30 year sentence in prison.

This investigation was a collaborative effort between the Cache Police Department, Comanche Nation Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Cache, Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the OSBI.